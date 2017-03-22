SCC hosts 23rd annual Earth Wellness Festival

Hundreds of local students got up close and personal with nature Wednesday.

It was the 23rd annual earth wellness festival at southeast community college.

The fifth graders learned about wildlife and the environment in an interactive way.

"You never really know what's going on until you actually put yourself into the situation and learn hands–on,” Maxey Elementary Fifth Grade Student Cole Mickells said.

The kids got to see Johnny the Serval from the Lincoln Children's Zoo leap into action.

Teachers said the event is a good way to bring what students learn in the classroom to life.

"They just have such a tremendous growth in what we done in the classroom and what they see today,” Maxey Elementary School Teacher Kelly Schilousky said.

The festival takes place over two days and it's open to all schools in Lancaster County.

Organizers hope the kids get a better understanding of mother earth and how to care for her.

"This helps us know the trash around here is not OK, so we need to clean that up and stuff and it helps us learn about the environment a lot more,” Maxey Elementary School Fifth Grade Student Harper Rosenstiel said.

"What I love about it is that students can come and learn about things in their own backyard, the environment, the natural resources and how to protect and conserve them,” Earth Wellness Festival Co-Chair McKenzie Barry said.

Since the program's start in the early 90s, it has impacted more than 66,000 youth.