Fareway Meat Market coming to Lincoln

Fareway Stores, Inc. announced that it is working to open a 6,500 square foot full-service meat market to be located in the Rockledge Square Shopping Center at 84th Street and Van Dorn Street in Lincoln. The concept originates from Fareway’s 79-year commitment to provide only the best in fresh, high quality meat, with full-service counters. The store will be the second meat market store of its kind for the company.

“Our Fareway Meat Market offers a new experience when customers think of Fareway. We complement our unmatched, full-service meat department by offering an expanded seafood section, artisan cheeses, high quality wines, and craft beers, as well as other unique items,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

“We are very happy to welcome Fareway to Rockledge Center. They will bring to Lincoln a unique and exciting shopping experience,” said Leigh Andres, Commercial Marketing Manager of the Slosburg Company, the owner/developer of Rockledge Shopping Center.

Construction will begin on the new store within the next 30 days, with expected completion in late fall 2017. The space is being designed by Nebraska firm TACKarchitects. It will offer high end finishes, blending Fareway’s history with a fresh perspective.