Protesters Gather In The Cold As Congress Plans To Vote On Healthcare Bill

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Congress is expected to vote on the American Health Care Act which could repeal and replace the affordable care act as soon as today.



People protested the proposed healthcare change; saying the bill is just a tax break for wealthy Americans.

It's estimated by 2026- 24 million fewer Americans will have health insurance under the GOP Plan.

Protester say healthcare should be easily given; but executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party says the new plan is needed because the affordable care act is failing.



Today marks the seven year anniversary of former President Obama signing the affordable care act.