LSO arrests two teens for stealing ATVs

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office have arrested two teens for stealing ATVs.

It happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in Northwest Lincoln.

Deputies say a man running away from ATVs and called the sheriff's office. A Lincoln Police officers in the area noticed a white pickup leaving the area.

The two teens were stopped near 27th Street and Superior Street.

Marcos Ibanez, 19, and Collin Bugbee, 19, were arrested for burglary.

Deputies say they took about $3000 worth of items.