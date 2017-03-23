NE Game and Parks wants public to vote for a state reptile

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hoping to raise awareness for the state’s reptile species by encouraging all citizens to vote for a state reptile.

Nebraska’s state symbols include western meadowlark, white-tailed deer, goldenrod, honeybee and cottonwood. The state lacks a designated state reptile, however.

Nebraska is home to 48 species of reptiles, including snakes, turtles and lizards. That list has been narrowed to six species: ornate box turtle, common snapping turtle, bullsnake, western hognose snake, prairie lizard and six-lined racerunner. Voters are encouraged to select one to represent the state. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/reptilevote to cast your ballot. Voting ends May 31.

Contact Lindsay Rogers at lindsay.rogers@nebraska.gov or 402-471-5581 for more information.