State Department to recommend Keystone XL approval - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

State Department to recommend Keystone XL approval

Posted:
Keystone XL Pipeline Keystone XL Pipeline

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

According to officials, the Keystone XL Pipeline is one step away from White House approval.

The State Department will recommend the pipeline for approval.

A formal announcement will be made Friday.

A 60-day deadline for a Trump administration review is set to expire Monday.

Full story here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.