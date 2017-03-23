Man found in Lincoln hot tub has died, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Lincoln authorities say a 21-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a hot tub has died.

Police say Samson Goitom died at a hospital around 6 p.m. Wednesday after his family decided to discontinue life support. He was found around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the hot tub at the Fallbrook YMCA on north side of the capital city.

It's unclear how long Goitom was under the water. An autopsy has been ordered