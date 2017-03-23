Man Found in Lincoln Hot Tub Has Died - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man found in Lincoln hot tub has died, authorities say

Man Found in Lincoln Hot Tub Has Died

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Lincoln authorities say a 21-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a hot tub has died.

Police say Samson Goitom died at a hospital around 6 p.m. Wednesday after his family decided to discontinue life support. He was found around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the hot tub at the Fallbrook YMCA on north side of the capital city.        

It's unclear how long Goitom was under the water. An autopsy has been ordered

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.