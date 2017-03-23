Man pinned under gates on Stanton County farm, officials say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The parents of a young woman strangled by her boyfriend and dumped in an open cemetery grave will be allowed to pursue their lawsuit against an Omaha mental treatment facility where the boyfriend was being held. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that the lawsuit Melissa Rodriguez's parents filed against Lasting Hope Recovery Center of Catholic Health Initiatives should not have been dismissed.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The parents of a young woman strangled by her boyfriend and dumped in an open cemetery grave will be allowed to pursue their lawsuit against an Omaha mental treatment facility where the boyfriend was being held. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that the lawsuit Melissa Rodriguez's parents filed against Lasting Hope Recovery Center of Catholic Health Initiatives should not have been dismissed.

He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare, genetic disease, almost always specific to males, which cause weakness in the muscles.

He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare, genetic disease, almost always specific to males, which cause weakness in the muscles.

Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: Health Alerts Issued for Pawnee Lake, Iron Horse Trail Lake Lincoln - The state has issued health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County.

Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: Health Alerts Issued for Pawnee Lake, Iron Horse Trail Lake Lincoln - The state has issued health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County.

The service is going on a decade

Free Shred Day at West Gate Bank allows people to get rid of up to three boxes of personal items free of charge. West Gate Bank and the Better Business Bureau are partnering to provide free paper shredding service of personal documents. It will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at West Gate Bank on 60th and Old Cheney. Teresa Stitcher of the Better Business Bureau said, "We want people to bring documents that they have their Social Security number on or their Medicare number o... More >>