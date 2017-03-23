NEB T&F: Huskers Start Outdoor Season in Arizona

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field team begins the outdoor season at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational hosted by Arizona State on Friday and Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. Nebraska will be joined by Indiana, Michigan and Penn State representing the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, California and UCLA will compete from the Pac-12. A live results link will be available at Huskers.com.

Only the hammer throw, javelin and 5,000 meters will take place on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. (CT). On Saturday, the rest of the field events begin at 4:30 p.m. (CT) and running events start at 8:15 p.m. (CT).

Last year, the Huskers swept the team titles at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational. The Husker men totaled 159.75 points, while the women collected 136.5 in the victory. The Huskers won 14 event titles.

The Nebraska men are ranked 15th and the women are 18th in the preseason USTFCCCA Rankings. Both Husker teams are ranked higher than any other Big Ten team in the preseason rankings.

Outdoor Season Preview: Nebraska Men

The Husker men will look to build off a stellar 2016 outdoor season, which saw them win the Big Ten Outdoor Championship and finish 10th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, their best finish since 2003. Junior thrower Nick Percy will lead the way after capturing the NCAA and Big Ten titles in the discus last year while also breaking the school record in the hammer throw. Junior Kaiwan Culmer was a first-team All-American in the triple jump last year and was the Huskers’ only All-American this indoor season. The men’s 4x400-meter relay has earned first-team All-America finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at two of the last three meets. After winning the Big Ten outdoor title last year, the Huskers will look for their first back-to-back outdoor conference titles since 2009 and 2010 in the Big 12. Nebraska has finished in the top three at all five Big Ten Outdoor Championships its competed in since joining the conference in 2012.

Outdoor Season Preview: Nebraska Women

The Husker women finished third at last year’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Senior Tierra Williams won both the long and triple jump titles at last year’s Big Ten meet and was a first-team All-American in the triple jump. Junior Reka Czuth was the outdoor high jump champion at the Big Ten meet, and the Husker women will be strong in the javelin where second-team All-Americans Brittni Wolczyk and Sarah Firestone return. The duo finished second and third, respectively, at last year’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships, and Danie Plank was fourth, giving the Huskers 19 team points in the event. The NU women have finished in the top three at the outdoor conference meet in 34 of Gary Pepin’s 36 years as head coach of the women’s program.

Percy Receives Votes for The Bowerman Award Preseason Watch List

Nebraska junior thrower Nick Percy received votes for The Bowerman Award Preseason Watch List released by the USTFCCCA in early January. The award is presented annually each summer to the top track and field student-athlete in the nation. Percy won the NCAA discus title last June and was also the Big Ten champion in the event.

Pepin Still Going Strong at the Helm for the Huskers

In his 37th season as head coach at Nebraska, Gary Pepin continues to lead the Huskers to individual and team success. Pepin was named both the Big Ten Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Coach of the Year in 2016. It marked Pepin’s 27th conference coach-of-the-year honor since 1997, when the Huskers started competing in the Big 12. The 2016 Big Ten men’s outdoor title was Pepin’s 72nd career conference title and 30th outdoors. The all-time winningest track and field coach in Big 12 and Big Eight history, Pepin is the longest tenured active coach in Cornhusker athletics and among Big Ten track and field programs. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011-12, Pepin’s teams have won five Big Ten championships. Individually, Huskers have captured 45 Big Ten event titles, including nine in 2016. Pepin has been honored as the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year 10 times in his career, including the men’s outdoor honor in 2016.

Huskers Hold Record Dual Meet Win Streak

The Husker men have won 17 consecutive dual/tri/quad meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents.

Huskers Name Five Team Captains

The Nebraska track and field program has five captains for the 2017 season: seniors Jake Bender, Sarah Firestone and Tierra Williams, and juniors Kaiwan Culmer and Nick Percy.

2017 Indoor Season Review

• Kaiwan Culmer was a first-team All-American in the triple jump with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Culmer set a PR of 52-8 3/4 (16.07m) during the season, the seventh-best indoor jump in school history.

• Cody Walton was the Huskers’ only Big Ten champion in the indoor season. Walton won the heptathlon with 5,672 points, the third-highest point total in school history.

• The Husker men fell short of their quest for a third straight Big Ten indoor title, as they finished fourth with 72 points.

• The Husker women scored 48 points and finished eighth overall.

• Tierra Williams was second in both the triple jump and long jump.

• Steven Cahoy was the runner-up in the pole vault at the conference meet for the third straight season.

• Freshman Andy Jacobs was the women’s pole vault runner-up.