NEB Softball: NU Opens Big Ten Play at Home vs. No. 8 Minnesota

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska softball team begins Big Ten Conference play this weekend when the Huskers welcome the eighth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Huskers begin Big Ten play by facing the conference’s top team, as Minnesota (25-2) owns the most wins (25), best winning percentage (.926) and highest ranking (No. 8) of any Big Ten team. The Golden Gophers have also been Nebraska’s Big Ten nemesis. Since the Huskers joined the conference in 2012, Minnesota is the only team with a winning record against Nebraska in Big Ten play (8-5).

Nebraska will be playing its sixth game and fourth opponent in seven days on Friday, while Minnesota will be playing its first game in a week.

Following this weekend’s three-game series, Nebraska will have played 15 of its first 28 games against ranked opponents, not including games against BYU, Cal and Arkansas, all of whom moved into the top 25 after playing the Huskers. Nebraska has played the nation’s toughest schedule based on opponent winning percentage, and the Huskers drew a tough start to their Big Ten schedule by facing No. 8 Minnesota and No. 22 Wisconsin in their first six conference games.

Nebraska has finished fifth or better in all five of its Big Ten seasons, including a shared title in 2014, a runner-up finish in 2013 and third-place finishes in 2012 and 2015. The Huskers are 78-35 (.690) in Big Ten play, trailing only Michigan and Minnesota for most wins and best winning percentage since NU entered the league in 2012.

This Week's Top 10

1) According to Monday’s NCAA statistics, Nebraska has played the most difficult schedule in the nation with an opponent winning percentage of .689.

2) Including this weekend’s series with No. 8 Minnesota, Nebraska will have played 18 of its 27 games against teams who have been ranked in the NFCA top 25 at some point this season.

3) Friday will feature $1 hot dogs and Saturday will feature $1 general admission tickets and a water bottle giveaway to the first 200 fans.

4) The Huskers are 4-0 at home this season and have won nine of their last 10 home games overall.

5) Nebraska has lost its Big Ten Conference opener only once - at home to Minnesota in 2014.

6) The Huskers have used a different batting lineup in all 25 games this season, and Nebraska has duplicated its starting lineup only once.

7) NU’s 15-11 victory over UNO on Wednesday marked the highest-scoring game at Bowlin Stadium.

8) MJ Knighten went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in her 200th career start on Wednesday.

9) Nebraska’s Cassie McClure and Minnesota’s Sara Groenewegen are two of only five active Division I pitchers who have been a three-time all-region selection.

10) Alyvia Simmons has reached base safely in a career-high 11 consecutive games, the longest streak by a Husker this season.

Nebraska in Big Ten Openers

Nebraska has won four of its five Big Ten Conference openers - and three of its five conference-opening series - since the Huskers joined the league in 2012.

• The only time Nebraska has lost a Big Ten Conference opener was in 2014, when Minnesota defeated Nebraska, 7-2, at Bowlin Stadium.

• The Huskers have won three of their first five conference-opening series, suffering a 2-1 series loss to Minnesota at Bowlin Stadium in 2014 and a 2-1 series loss at Illinois last season.

• Overall, Nebraska is 10-4 on the opening weekend of Big Ten Conference play.

Husker Hitting Hot at Home

Nebraska is 4-0 at home this season and just 4-17 away from Bowlin Stadium. A big reason for the Huskers’ home success has been the offense.

• Nebraska is batting .403 at home this season while averaging 8.8 runs per game. NU is hitting only .239 away from home while averaging 2.7 runs per game.

• The Huskers have recorded at least 10 hits in all four home games, matching their total of double-digit hit games from their other 21 games combined.

• NU is averaging 13.0 hits per home game compared to only 5.8 hits per game away from home.

• Nebraska has 15 extra-base hits in its four home games (3.8 per game) compared to 26 extra-base hits in its 21 games away from home (1.2 per game).

• NU has also stolen nine bases in nine tries at home, averaging 2.3 stolen bases per game. Away from home, the Huskers are 14-of-20 stealing bases, averaging 0.7 stolen bases per game.

NU Gearing Up For Groenewegen

Nebraska has put up solid numbers against Minnesota ace Sara Groenewegen, a two-time All-American. The Huskers have fared better than most against one of the nation’s top pitchers, but Groenewegen still boasts a 4-1 career record against Nebraska.

• Groenewegen boasts a 4.35 ERA in her seven career outings against Nebraska. In her other 121 career appearances, Groenewegen’s ERA is 1.66.

• NU is hitting a modest .259 against Groenewegen, but that number is .080 higher than Groenewegen’s career opponent batting average vs. all other teams. The Huskers’ slugging percentage is also .179 points higher against Groenewegen that all other teams combined.

• Groenewegen, the nation’s active strikeout leader (1,006) has struck out Nebraska 35 times in only 29.0 innings, but she averages 2.4 fewer strikeouts per game vs. the Huskers compared to all other opponents.

Sophomore Simmons Surging

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons battled an elbow injury early this season, but she has emerged of late.

• Simmons has reached base safely in a career-best 11 straight games, the longest streak by a Husker this year.

• Simmons is 13-for-36 (.361) in the streak with one triple, three doubles, four walks, six RBIs and nine runs.

• Simmons has scored multiple runs four times during her streak. Before her current streak, Simmons had scored multiple runs in a game only five times in her career.

• Ten of Simmons’ 11 runs, 13 of her 17 hits and six of her eight RBIs have come during her streak.

Knighten Settling In at the Plate

After a slow start to her senior season, All-American MJ Knighten has settled in at the plate.

• Knighten has produced multiple hits, scored at least one run and produced at least one RBI in five consecutive games, including three consecutive three-hit games.

• Over the past five games, Knighten is 13-for-20 (.650) with two homers, three doubles, eight RBIs and 10 runs.

• Over the past 10 games, Knighten is 18-for-35 (.514) with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs and 12 runs.

• Knighten has totaled 13 hits, five extra-base hits, 10 runs and eight RBIs in her past five games. In her first 20 games this season, Knighten totaled only 14 hits, four extra-base hits, seven runs and two RBIs.

• Knighten did not have an RBI in the first 17 games this season, but she has 10 RBIs in the last eight games.

• Knighten has also stolen six bases in the past four games, giving her a career-high nine steals this season.

McLeod Earns First Save

Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod figured into her first career decision on Wednesday vs. UNO, earning the save. McLeod allowed one run in 1.1 innings against the Mavericks to become the first Husker freshman pitcher to record a save since Danica Bishop in 2013.

Freshman Perry Making Her Mark

Freshman Alexis Perry has already produced a four-hit game, a three extra-base hit game and a four-RBI effort.

• Perry had two doubles, one homer and four RBIs vs. Lamar on March 5, all of which were career firsts. She became the first Husker freshman in 11 years to total three extra-base hits in a game and just the fourth ever.

• On Wednesday vs. UNO, Perry went 4-for-4, tying the NU freshman record for hits in a game. She became the ninth Husker freshman to have four hits in a game.

Scouting No. 8 Minnesota (25-2)

Minnesota enters the opening weekend of Big Ten Conference play with the league’s best record (25-2, .926 winning percentage) and highest ranking (No. 8). The Gophers, who are off to the best start in school history, have won four straight games, outscoring their opponents by a 38-1 margin during the win streak. Both of Minnesota’s losses this season came on the road to a Washington squad ranked sixth in this week’s NFCA poll. Minnesota has not played since last Friday, when the Golden Gophers swept a doubleheader at Pacific by a combined score of 22-1 in a pair of run-rule victories.

Offensively, Minnesota is batting .340 as a team while averaging 6.8 runs per game. The Gophers own the Big Ten’s top batting average and on-base percentage (.426). Minnesota ranks among the nation’s top 20 offenses in doubles per game (fourth), batting average (12th), on-base percentage (13th), scoring (14th) and slugging percentage (18th).

A trio of Gophers are hitting .400 or better, while six players are batting above .350. MaKenna Partain leads the team with a .457 average and a .532 on-base percentage. Sydney Dwyer is batting .434 with a team-high 40 RBIs, a total that leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally. Kendyl Lindaman, the reigning Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week, owns a .400 average and leads the Gophers with seven homers and 17 walks. Dani Wagner (.377), Maddie Houlihan (.363) and Danielle Parlich (.353) are all batting above .350, with Houlihan, Parlich and Sam Macken tying for the team lead with eight doubles.

In the circle, Minnesota is limiting opponents to 1.9 runs per game and a .198 batting average, while posting a 1.67 ERA that leads the Big Ten and ranks 16th nationally.

The staff is led by two-time All-American Sara Groenewegen. Groenewegen is 11-1 with a Big Ten-best 0.65 ERA, and she has allowed only nine runs in 75.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .164 against Groenewegen and have struck out 99 times while drawing only 11 walks. Groenewegen leads all active Division I pitchers with 1,006 career strikeouts and ranks third in wins (87), 10th in shutouts (23) and 13th in ERA (1.78).

Amber Fiser and Missouri transfer Tori Finucane have split the majority of the innings behind Groenewegen. Fiser is 5-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 31.0 innings, while Finucane is 4-1 with a 3.03 ERA in 37.0 innings. Carlie Brandt (5-0, 0.91 ERA in 23.0 IP) and Kendal Judge (0-0, 2.47 ERA in 5.2 IP) round out the Golden Gopher staff.