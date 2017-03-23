NU BSB: Nebraska-Cal Poly Time Change for Friday, March 24

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers and Mustangs to Play at 4 p.m. (CT) on Friday

San Luis Obispo – Due to expected rain on Friday night in the San Luis Obispo area, Nebraska’s baseball game at Cal Poly has been moved from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. (CT).

The Huskers open their four game series with the Mustangs tonight at 8 p.m. (CT). The teams are also scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday that starts at 3 p.m. (CT).