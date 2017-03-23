Lincoln launches open data website

More of Lincoln’s data is now available to you under your fingertips.

The city launched a new website Thursday morning.

It pulls together information that was already out there like crime statistics and much more in one place.

The site even provides graphs and an option to download.

City council member Leirion Gaylor Baird helped lead the effort.

"We’ve essentially built an information pipeline and this information pipeline proactively shares data and publishes it a central location. That's more accessible to all,” City Council Member Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The website also breaks down the info into categories.

Toward the bottom, you can access some feature applications like traffic counts.

There's another component of it as well.

You can also measure Lincoln’s performance in certain areas with LNKstat.

For example, the mayor's chief of staff showed the fire department's response times need improvement according to the data.

"What you're seeing here is the results of our new system that allows us to take data we collected and then start a process for action to make things better,” Mayor’s Chief of Staff Rick Hoppe said.

The city hopes the website would provide another layer of transparency.

"We continue to believe that logic and common sense and facts, real facts, are underlying bases for good government,” Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler said.

The mayor said this is just the first version of the website.

It has a feedback link and he encourages you to share your ideas.

The website is opendata.lincoln.ne.gov.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

City of Lincoln Press Release:

CITY LAUNCHES OPEN DATA AND PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT WEBSITE

Mayor Chris Beutler today launched OpenData.lincoln.ne.gov, a new website to give the public better access to City data and information on performance management. He said the Open Data and Performance Management website is a first step in implementing a resolution on open data unanimously passed by the City Council last summer. That resolution was proposed by Council members Leirion Gaylor Baird and Trent Fellers.

“This is a new resource for the public to help them more easily find the volumes of data that are on our City website,” Mayor Beutler said. “They can use this data to more clearly understand how local government works, how City resources are used and how we arrive at important decisions. The website is loaded with information that researchers, students, developers, businesses and others can examine, download and use.”

The website also adds another layer of transparency to the City’s Taking Charge performance management process that began about eight years ago. The latest step in that process is a series of LNKstat meetings to review progress on reaching City goals, to make adjustments as needed and to share the information both internally and externally with the public.

“I am proud that Lincoln is one of the nation’s innovative cities that are focusing on systematic data-driven management,” Beutler said. “Our new Open Data and Performance Management website allows the public to easily check our Taking Charge data and to find out what is happening at the LNKstat meetings.”

Beutler said most of the information on the site is not new, but previously could be difficult to find and use. “The new website provides one-stop access by bringing all of this information together in a convenient single location,” he said. “It is free and published without restrictions.”

Gaylor Baird said much of the data is available in open, machine-readable formats that can be downloaded and easily imported into other applications.

“Making the City’s data available in this way opens the door for creative analysis and use by citizens,” she said. “It can help businesses that may find value in the data, entrepreneurs who may find creative use for the data, and civic-minded citizens who may think of new and creative ways to analyze the data. We have already seen examples of this, and with the greater availability of data, more potential can be unleashed.”

The City received technical support on the website from What Works Cities, an organization helping a few dozen innovative communities in the U.S. to further enhance their processes for practicing transparent and data-driven management. The Mayor thanked What Works Cities, Gaylor Baird and Fellers as well as the City’s Performance Management Team and the Open Data Governance Committee for their work leading up the public launch.

“Today’s launch is just the start,” Beutler said. “We fully expect this website to continue to grow as more data is made available and as we hear from the public on what they would like to see on the site. The site does have a feedback link, and we encourage citizens to share their ideas with us.”