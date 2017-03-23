Lincoln High teacher rewards excellence

Watching Y'vonne Meyers teach it's easy to see she passionate about what she does, so it's no surprise that she is equally passionate about her students.

That's why she started an initiative last semester to honor students that show excellence in their lives, all while incorporating advanced photography class in the process. It's called, " The Excellence Project."

"The story that I think gets overlooked, quite frankly, is the excellence piece. Everyday as a teacher here at Lincoln High. I have access to seeing students overcome amazing obstacles in the classroom and working through these things with grit and determination,"said Meyers.

To qualify you must show things like, character and positive contributions. Around 160 students are selected and then narrowed down to 50 finalists.

This year photography students made portraits of all 50 nominees. Those will become a nine-foot by 40 foot sculpture, linked together to bring in the spirit of their mascot the "Links."

The sculpture will travel to seven locations around the capitol city, and will even make an appearance at the Lincoln Art Festival.

If you're interested in seeing the finished art piece. They'll be presenting it on April 7th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the non-profit HUB, which is on UNL's city campus.