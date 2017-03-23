Nebraska speaker ends practice of lobbyists paying for meals

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers won't be getting their evening meals from lobbyists at the Capitol this year.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said Thursday that his office will coordinate the meal service provided to lawmakers during late-night debates. Lobbyists have traditionally pooled their money to provide food for senators, but Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha has criticized the practice as inappropriate.

Scheer, of Norfolk, encouraged lawmakers to help cover the cost of the meals. Lawmakers already receive state-funded reimbursement for their expenses and a per diem on top of their $12,000-a-year salaries.

Chambers introduced a bill this year that would have barred lobbyists and special interests from feeding lawmakers at the Capitol during session, but the proposal stalled in committee.