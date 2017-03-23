Open house for public input on 14th and Old Cheney roundabout

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

Lincoln is in the final stages of its Old Cheney Intersection Improvement Project.

The project would replace the current area with a raised roundabout and T intersection.

An open house was held Thursday evening at Southwest High School for the public to give their two-cents on the $24 million project.

Annie Fingeret has lived in the area for 22 years.

She says he had a lot of concerns when the project was first announced, but says events like this have helped clear things up.

"Much more comfortable," Fingeret said.

"I mean we could figure out what lane we should be traveling in and how we're going to be going underneath - and that seemed pretty simple for most of it. But sometimes we'll be going up, and that seemed real simple too. So I feel much better about it."

An estimated 38,000 cars go through the intersection, with the city projecting that number to be closer to 60,000 by 2040.

Officials say the main goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and keep people safe.

They say the design has been refined since the project started, with several changes coming from public input.

"One of the big features in this is we've made significant improvements to connect trail systems," said Steve Wolf, a consultant on the project.

"Right now this is an intersection where people on bikes and pedestrians cannot cross safely really anywhere."

Dale Arp, a member of the Great Plains Trails Network, says the improvements are a good start.

However, he says more could be done when it comes to trails and keeping riders safe.

"The biggest thing is safety," Arp said.

"They plan on having a divided roadway where you can stop halfway across the road, but it'll be a wider stretch, the traffic will be continuous now with the roundabout. It won't be separated by lights - which allow bicyclists to cross right now."

Construction for the project is tentatively scheduled for 20-19.

Construction on nearby Warlick Boulevard - a road owned by the state - is slated to begin Monday.



