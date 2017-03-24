Trump administration issues permit to build the Keystone XL Pipeline

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Trump administration issued a permit Friday to build the Keystone XL pipeline, reversing the conclusion of the Obama administration and clearing the way for the $8 billion project to finally be completed.

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline's fate that became a proxy battle over global warming. It marks one of the biggest steps taken to date by the Trump administration to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.

The State Department, responsible for reviewing the project because it crosses an international border, determined that building it serves U.S. national interests. That conclusion followed a review of environmental, economic and diplomatic factors, the department said.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if anything, had changed since the State Department reached the opposite conclusion two years ago. President Donald Trump planned to address Keystone during an announcement on Friday morning, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Twitter.

TransCanada, the Calgary-based company that first applied for a presidential permit in 2008, called the decision a "significant milestone."

Governor Ricketts reaction to the President's permit:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the State Department had issued a Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline is a welcome step forward to securing improved energy infrastructure in Nebraska and nationally, while also creating jobs and ensuring our energy independence. The project will also benefit Nebraska by bringing an estimated additional $11.8 million in property tax revenue in the first year to 12 Nebraska counties. “I have full confidence that the Public Service Commission will conduct a thorough and fair review of the application and appreciate their work to ensure the project serves the public interest.”

Bold Nebraska's reaction to the President's permit:

“There is no approved route for the Keystone XL pipeline across the state of Nebraska. TransCanada still has the burden of proving to the Nebraska Public Service Commission that their proposed route is in the public interest. We believe that TransCanada will be unable to meet its burden. The statutory criteria of protecting property rights and natural resources, particularly water, are intended to ensure the welfare of Nebraskans, not line the pockets of foreign for-profit oil companies. The Bold Alliance is proud to stand with the many brave Nebraskans who have been fighting the Keystone XL pipeline for years. We are also proud to stand up for the legal rights of many people opposing this environmental nightmare whose voices might not otherwise be heard. And we are proud to stand up for the land, the water and all the bounteous natural resources that sustain our state and its people, now and into the future.

We take heart in the heritage and faith of the people who came before us, who understood that water was their lifeblood and cared for the land in order to experience its bounty. We also take heart in the knowledge that we are standing up for our children and future generations that they may long enjoy the bounties of the earth.We believe we will prevail just as we have before. Like David in the Old Testament story, we may be small in the face of the big dollars of big oil. And like David, we have the faith, the spirit and the tools to topple the giants we face.”

