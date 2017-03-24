Two men accused of raping teenager - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two men accused of raping teenager

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
The Lincoln Police Department have arrested two men accused of raping a 15 year old girl.  

Marcus Steed, 22, and James Shrader, 23, each face a count of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor.  

According to police reports, the 15 year old was at a party when she went to lie down that's when she says the men rapped her.  

If convicted both men could face up to 50 years in prison.

