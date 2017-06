People of all ages are welcome to join members of the Lincoln Amateur Radio Club. They're broadcasting live, from Mahoney Park, testing their emergency capabilities. Amateur Radio Field Day is a nationwide event, allowing nearly 30,000 amateur broadcasters to practice their skills across the nation. People of all skill levels were invited to participate at Mahoney Park. Mike Walsh, the co-chair of the event, said, "We let anybody that would like to communicate and, you know, ex...

