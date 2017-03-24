Teenager who threw newborn out of window sentenced

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A teenage girl who threw her newborn baby out of her apartment window has been ordered to a group home. 16 year old Antonia Lopez admitted to throwing the baby out the window after her case was moved to juvenile court. Lopez threw the baby out shortly after giving birth on September 30th and then told her mother what she had done.

The state applied for Lopez to go to Boys Town but they denied the application for safety reasons. Lopez will stay at the Douglas County Youth Center until they can find a group home to place her in.

Lopez is also on indefinite probation, must undergo individual and family therapy, perform community service and delete her Facebook account.