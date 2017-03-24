Trump asks republicans to pull health care bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trump asks republicans to pull health care bill

Republican leadership has decided to pull their Obamacare replacement bill at the request of President Donald Trump.

After House GOP leaders postponed a vote Thursday when it was clear they lacked the votes to ensure the bill's passage, the White House delivered a late-night ultimatum: Vote today or the president is prepared to move on to other business.

LIVESTREAM: The debate over Obamacare replacement bill

The president has “left everything on the field when it comes to this bill,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today at an afternoon press briefing, adding that House Speaker Paul Ryan "has done everything he can” to collect votes but “at the end of the day, you can’t force people to vote.”

Spicer said the GOP leadership and the White House continue to pick up “yes” votes, but it remains unclear whether they will be able to persuade enough of their party's lawmakers to vote for the bill this afternoon.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney had earlier told Republican legislators if the House doesn’t act today, the president is prepared to leave the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, in place, a GOP aide told ABC News.

It’s a move right out of the president’s own book, “The Art of Deal" Trump answered questions from reporters this morning in the Oval Office on what he’ll do if the bill fails. “We’ll have to see, see what happens,” he said.

On whether he thought the bill was rushed, he replied, “no.” He also stood by Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., saying “yes” when asked whether he should remain in his position as speaker of the House if the bill fails

At around 11 a.m. today, the House voted along partisan lines -- with most present Republicans voting yes and all present Democrats voting no -- to move the bill to the floor. Congress members will have four hours to debate the bill before voting.

For Ryan and the Trump administration, all hands are on deck today. The speaker went to the White House shortly after noon to update the president, and Vice President Mike Pence canceled a trip to Arkansas today to stay in D.C.

At around 1 p.m., Pence went to the Capitol Hill Club to join the House Freedom Caucus, the conservative group of lawmakers who oppose the bill unless amendments are made.

