NU beach volleyball team ends season with sweep

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished its season with a 5-0 sweep of Benedictine University at Mesa on Friday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona. The Huskers finished the beach volleyball season with a 5-7 record after winning three of their final five matches.

All six Husker pairs swept their respective matches on Friday. Justine Wong-Orantes and Andie Malloy were dominant in a 21-3, 21-11 win over Benmesa's No. 1 pair. Annika Albrecht and Olivia Boender were 21-19, 21-16 winners at No. 2. Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins won 21-12, 21-14, Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney were 21-13, 21-10 victors, and Tiani Reeves and Brooke Smith swept the No. 5 pair from Benmesa, 21-19, 21-16.

In the exhibition match, Reeves teamed up with Sydney Townsend for a 21-11, 21-13 win.

Nebraska 5, Benedictine University at Mesa 0

No. 1: Wong-Orantes/Malloy (NEB) def. Suarez/Pitts (BEN) 21-3, 21-11

No. 2: Albrecht/Boender (NEB) def. Marang/De La Rosa (BEN) 21-19, 21-16

No. 3: Hunter/Stivrins (NEB) def. Purdy/Sammons (BEN) 21-12, 21-14

No. 4: Foecke/Maloney (NEB) def. Renteria/Leech (BEN) 21-13, 21-10

No. 5: Reeves/Smith (NEB) def. Mirzapour/Block (BEN) 21-19, 21-16

Exh: Reeves/Townsend (NEB) def. Evans/Rodriguez (BEN) 21-11, 21-13