NU beach volleyball team ends season with sweep

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished its season with a 5-0 sweep of Benedictine University at Mesa on Friday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona. The Huskers finished the beach volleyball season with a 5-7 record after winning three of their final five matches.
All six Husker pairs swept their respective matches on Friday. Justine Wong-Orantes and Andie Malloy were dominant in a 21-3, 21-11 win over Benmesa's No. 1 pair. Annika Albrecht and Olivia Boender were 21-19, 21-16 winners at No. 2. Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins won 21-12, 21-14, Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney were 21-13, 21-10 victors, and Tiani Reeves and Brooke Smith swept the No. 5 pair from Benmesa, 21-19, 21-16.
In the exhibition match, Reeves teamed up with Sydney Townsend for a 21-11, 21-13 win.
Nebraska 5, Benedictine University at Mesa 0
No. 1: Wong-Orantes/Malloy (NEB) def. Suarez/Pitts (BEN) 21-3, 21-11
No. 2: Albrecht/Boender (NEB) def. Marang/De La Rosa (BEN) 21-19, 21-16
No. 3: Hunter/Stivrins (NEB) def. Purdy/Sammons (BEN) 21-12, 21-14
No. 4: Foecke/Maloney (NEB) def. Renteria/Leech (BEN) 21-13, 21-10
No. 5: Reeves/Smith (NEB) def. Mirzapour/Block (BEN) 21-19, 21-16
Exh: Reeves/Townsend (NEB) def. Evans/Rodriguez (BEN) 21-11, 21-13
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.