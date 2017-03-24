Nebraskans react to Keystone XL Pipeline approval

"It’s a huge setback, Randy Thompson, land owner, said. “There is no doubt we can’t say that."

Randy Thompson woke up to news he's feared for nearly ten years.

President Trump's Administration approved construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline Friday morning. The decision comes after a 2015 halt by the Obama Administration.

Now, Nebraskans are ready to fight.

"Why should any Nebraskan or any American land owner have to put their livelihood at risk so a foreign corporation can make a profit by sending their foreign oil to foreign export,” Thompson said. “That is outrageous."

Jane Kleeb, President of Bold Alliance, said bringing the pipeline into Nebraska won’t be easy.

She explains that President Trump approved a permit to build on American soil, not Nebraska land.

In fact, Nebraska is the only state on the pipeline route that has not signed a permit.

It’s not something Governor Pete Ricketts, who supports the pipeline, can sign. That’s up to public elected commissioners.

Ricketts did release this statement Friday morning.

"The Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline is a welcome step forward to securing improved energy infrastructure in Nebraska and nationally, while also creating jobs and ensuring our energy independence,” Governor Pete Ricketts, said.

Ricketts says the project will bring around $11.8 million in property tax revenue to twelve Nebraska counties in the first year.

Anthony Swift, with the NRDC says the new approval violates the Nebraska environmental act.

"The National Environmental Policy Act is in place to ensure that decision makers have the best information available and that the public has the opportunity to engage in the decision making process," Anthony Swift, NRDC, said.

Several Nebraska tribes also commented during the conference. They say they are prepared to protest, petition and peacefully fight back.