Father and son both in need of kidney

Donation information for father/son both in need of kidney

A Milford family is facing trying times. Stuart Schweitzer and his one-year-old son Wilton are both in need of kidney transplants.

A family of five, the Schweitzer's infant son Wilton was born with limited kidney function and Stuart has been battling an auto-immune disease.

Stuart is currently on dialysis, and say that the family has a large support group. 

However, the family is just hoping to find a potential donor at this time. He went to Omaha Thursday to be evaluated for a transplant.

If you would like to know more about Stuart and Will's progress and how you can help, you can visit their Facebook page: "Stu and Will's Kidney Journey."

There you'll find a link to a GoFundMe account for donations.

Despite the tough times the Schweitzers remain hopeful, Stuart says his own father has even pledged to donate a kidney.

Here's a link if you'd like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/Stuorwill

Here's how you can donate a kidney:  https://www.nebraskamed.com/transplant/kidney

                                                        https://secure.nebraskamed.com/livingdonor/

