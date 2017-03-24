Man bit by dog near 42nd and Starr in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man bit by dog near 42nd and Starr in Lincoln

A man was bit by a dog at 42nd and Starr streets around 1:00p.m. this afternoon.   Animal Control said they are still investigating and the man's injuries are unknown at this time.   The boxer-pitbull mix was captured shortly after near 45th and Holdrege and the owner was arrested by police for other warrants.  This is a developing story and we'll have more as details become available. 

    •   
