Two Alarm Fire

UPDATE: Cat and dog die in apartment fire

UPDATE: Lincoln Fire and Rescue have confirmed that a dog and a cat were killed in a two alarm fire near 20th and G streets.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening

.One person was treated at the scene and released. Firefighters had to rescue four people by ladder.

“It sounds like someone was doing repairs on a motorized bike and they were working with gasoline and used a lighter to try to see how much gasoline was in the tank. Apparently, it ignited the vapors causing a flash fire,” says Cpt. Dave Engler, Acting Battalion Chief.

Lincoln Fire Investigator Rick Campos says the damage could be up $175,000, and that time frame could be up to two months depending on contracting.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced from the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are at a two alarm fire near 20th & G streets.

A reporter on the scene saw one woman being removed from the second story.

Plus, a dog was receiving CPR; unfortunately, he did die.

This is a developing story, we'll have more details when they become available.

