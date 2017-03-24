UPDATE: Car hits Lincoln house, driver charged with DUI - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Car hits Lincoln house, driver charged with DUI

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have arrested the driver of the car that hit a Lincoln home near southwest 25th and west Washington streets.

Officers have charged him with DUI and estimate that he was going around 40 mph. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver was treated for minor injures.

No one was in the home at the time. There is also no estimates on how much damage was done.

We'll bring you the latest details tonight on our newscast at 10 o'clock tonight. 

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police Department are on the scene of a car that ran into a house. 

This is near southwest 25th and west Washington streets. 

The call came across the scanner as a rescue alarm, but so far, no word on injuries or damages.

We have a reporter on the scene. We'll bring you more details as they become available and an update on our newscast at 10 o'clock tonight. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roughriders motorcycle group raises big money

    Roughriders motorcycle group raises big money

    Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.

    More >>

    Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.

    More >>

  • It's the first day they're available

    Fireworks now on sale in Nebraska

    Fireworks now on sale in Nebraska

    Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot...More >>
    Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot...More >>

  • Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.

    More >>

    An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.