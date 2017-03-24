UPDATE: Car hits Lincoln house, driver charged with DUI

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have arrested the driver of the car that hit a Lincoln home near southwest 25th and west Washington streets.

Officers have charged him with DUI and estimate that he was going around 40 mph. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver was treated for minor injures.

No one was in the home at the time. There is also no estimates on how much damage was done.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police Department are on the scene of a car that ran into a house.

This is near southwest 25th and west Washington streets.

The call came across the scanner as a rescue alarm, but so far, no word on injuries or damages.

