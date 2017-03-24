21 dogs neglected in Merrick County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

21 dogs neglected in Merrick County

Posted: Updated:

Merrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Friday for neglecting 21 dogs.

Prosecutors charged Thomas Leetch Senior, Michelle Vonohlen and Rolland Schleichardt with animal neglect.

The sheriff's office says they found the severely abused dogs during a search of a property in Merrick County just outside of Grand Island.

“Anytime an opportunity arises to remove an animal from an abusive neglectful environment allows for the animals to enjoy an expected better quality of life but also allows law enforcement to enforce laws to all inhumane animal providers and hold them accountable,” said Sherrif John Westman, Merrick County Sheriffs Office.

The animals are now with the central Nebraska Humane Society.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roughriders motorcycle group raises big money

    Roughriders motorcycle group raises big money

    Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.

    More >>

    Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.

    More >>

  • It's the first day they're available

    Fireworks now on sale in Nebraska

    Fireworks now on sale in Nebraska

    Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot...More >>
    Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot...More >>

  • Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

    An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.

    More >>

    An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.