21 dogs neglected in Merrick County

Merrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Friday for neglecting 21 dogs.

Prosecutors charged Thomas Leetch Senior, Michelle Vonohlen and Rolland Schleichardt with animal neglect.

The sheriff's office says they found the severely abused dogs during a search of a property in Merrick County just outside of Grand Island.

“Anytime an opportunity arises to remove an animal from an abusive neglectful environment allows for the animals to enjoy an expected better quality of life but also allows law enforcement to enforce laws to all inhumane animal providers and hold them accountable,” said Sherrif John Westman, Merrick County Sheriffs Office.

The animals are now with the central Nebraska Humane Society.