NEB Softball: Huskers Lose Big Ten Opener to No. 8 Minnesota

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska softball team committed a season-high four errors and allowed a season-high 16 runs Friday night, as the Huskers dropped their Big Ten Conference opener to No. 8 Minnesota, 16-0 in five innings.

Offensively, the Huskers were held to three hits and struck out seven times. Two-time All-American Sara Groenewegen (12-1) earned the win with three shutout innings, helping Minnesota improve to 26-2 on the season.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, despite recording only one hit - an infield single. A leadoff walk and a pair of Husker errors plated the game's first run before a sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Nebraska escaped any further damage by turning an inning-ending double play.

The Golden Gophers added four more runs in the top of the second. After the leadoff hitter was retired trying to stretch a single into a double on a nice throw by sophomore centerfielder Alyvia Simmons, Sara Groenewegen singled off the fence in center. Junior Kaylan Jablonski then coaxed a fly out before Minnesota mounted a two-out rally. The rally began with a walk before Sam Macken doubled home a pair of runs to make it 4-0. A Husker error allowed another run to score before a Kendyl Lindaman RBI single capped the inning and gave Minnesota a 6-0 lead.

Minnesota added five more runs in the top of third. The inning started with back-to-back walks followed by consecutive singles. Nebraska trailed 7-0 even after freshman right fielder Tristen Edwards threw out a runner at home before Danielle Parlich hit a three-run homer to right. Leading 10-0, the Gophers scored their final run of the inning on Nebraska's fourth error of the game.

Junior Laura Barrow gave the Huskers their first base runner with a two-out walk in the bottom of the third. Simmons followed with a single before senior MJ Knighten loaded the bases with a single of her own. But Nebraska was unable to score as a ground out to short ended the inning.

Minnesota kept its offense rolling in the fourth, scoring five more runs on four hits. The Gophers scored twice on wild pitches, while also adding an RBI single and a two-run single.

After holding Minnesota scoreless in the top of the fifth, Nebraska had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the frame but could not avoid the shutout.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski (3-10) took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) in 2.0 innings. Classmate Caitlin Bartsch allowed five runs (four earned) in 1.0 inning of work before Taylor Kadavy tossed the final 2.0 innings, allowing five runs. Kadavy tossed a scoreless fifth inning, the lone inning where Minnesota did not score.

Offensively, Simmons went 2-for-3 while Knighten was 1-for-2. The only other Huskers to reach base were Barrow and freshman Haley Donaldson, who each drew one walk.

Nebraska and Minnesota resume their series on Saturday at 1 p.m.