Job Fair coming to Omaha

Those looking for work can head to a spring job fair in Omaha next month.

The event on the afternoon of April 5 will be held at the Comfort Inn and Suites near 72nd and Grover streets in Omaha.

More than two dozen employers will be represented at the job fair, covering industries from trucking to banking and health care.

Participants are encouraged to bring resumes, be prepared for onsite interviews and to dress the part.

