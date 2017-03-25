BREAKING: basement fire in northeast Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: basement fire in northeast Lincoln



Lincoln Fire and Rescue are battling a 2-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 70th Street and Leighton Avenue.

The call came in just after 2:30 this afternoon, after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the house. Upon further investigation they discovered flames in the basement, according to LFR.

Scanner reports indicate fire fighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

They also indicate no one was home at the time the fire sparked.

LFR says that there is heavy smoke damage to the basement and main floor of the home.

According to scanner traffic, Lincoln Electric System is also on scene, as power to the home has been shut down.

This is a breaking story. Channel 8 has a reporter on scene and will bring you more when details are available.

