Hazmat causes downtown Lincoln road closure - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hazmat causes downtown Lincoln road closure

Hazmat causes downtown Lincoln road closure

Posted: Updated:

A single car accident caused a gas and oil leak on 10th and T streets near Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say the accident caused the car's gas tank to rupture, spilling the liquid on the road.

Access to 10th Street is shut down at the I-180 on ramp. The Health Department has been called in to investigate and clean off the road.

Officials say the road will be shut down for at least another hour.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.