30-year Lincoln Police veteran retires - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

30-year Lincoln Police veteran retires

Posted:
Captain Genelle Moore Captain Genelle Moore

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Captain Genelle Moore has retired after 30 years of service.

Moore will pursue a career in Lincoln Public Schools.

She worked as patrol officer, training officer, recruiter and commanded the northwest team.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.