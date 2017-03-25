Lincoln Animal Ambassadors hold fundraiser to raise awareness

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors and other groups hosted a dinner promoting a low cost spay and neuter program.

Second Chance Pups, a prison training and adoption program was there also. For Michael Malmkar, who served a four-year sentence, it's a fitting match.

"I mean that's a good way to look at it. You can look at that dog and understand that it's come from a rough past, just as an inmate has obviously come from a rough past. So, there's a lot that can be related," said Malmkar.

The night featured a desert auction with sweets from local bakers and of course spaghetti, and meatballs for an additional $5.

All proceeds will go to the Lincoln Animal Ambassadors Spay and Neuter Program.

"I think as a community we all have a responsibility to try and reduce pet overpopulation," says Mary Douglas of Lincoln Animal Ambassadors.

If you'd like to help out here's a link:

http://www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org/