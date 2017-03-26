Nearly 6 pounds of meth seized in Seward County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nearly 6 pounds of meth seized in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff's Office seized more than 5.5 pounds of meth on Interstate 80 near mile market 379 Friday.
 
The office arrested Rigoberto Cervantes of Ariz. and Gabriella Gonzales of Omaha, Neb. for possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver. 

A deputy made contact with Cervantes at a closed gas station.

Omaha Police Detectives contacted the deputy and gave information about an active case they were working on against Cervantes and Gonzales. The office said Gonzales was traveling with Cervantes in a different vehicle.

The Seward County deputy idenitifed them at the Speedee Mart on Interstate 80.

The office said Cervantes consented to a search of his vehicle and deputies found the meth concealed inside it. 

Deputies said they also found smaller amounts of meth for personal use belonging to Gonzales.
The office said further investigation revealed the couple had picked up the drugs in Scottsdale, Ariz for delivery and distribution in Omaha.
Cervantes and Gonzales were taken to the Seward County Jail.

Deputies said additional charges are pending. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.