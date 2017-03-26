Three facing charges after animal neglect concerns

Three central Nebraska residents are facing felony animal neglect charges after neighbors raised concerns about the way they were treating horses and dogs.

The Merrick County Sheriff's Department arrested a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man last week on suspicion of animal neglect.

Five horses were taken from the rural property last June by the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Earlier this month, 21 dogs were taken from the land.

Merrick County Sheriff John Westman says all the animals were neglected and needed veterinary care.

Lawyer James Wagoner, who represents the 35-year-old man, says he thinks his client has been misunderstood and he was likely trying to help the animals.



