Severe Weather Awareness Week starts Monday

Spring often marks the beginning of severe weather season in the heartland.

Monday kicks off Severe Weather Awareness week in Nebraska.

Local emergency managers want to make sure you know what to do before disaster strikes.

"These weather events can happen very easily and it's always best to have an understanding of what you're going to do to prepare for it and be able to react that way,” Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Operations Section Manager Earl Imler said.

Dangerous weather conditions take many forms in Nebraska: floods, storms and tornadoes.

Officials said it's vital that you find a trusted news source to know when conditions are changing and know the differences between a watch and a warning.

They also encourage that you pay attention to whatever safety directions you're being given.

"Nowadays when they tell you have the potential for threatening weather, you need to be listening to it and when they say there is threatening weather in your area. You need to take action,” he said.

In this technological age, they said mobile devices are nice, but you should still have a weather radio.

Also, don't forget about your furry companions in your preparations.

"You need to make sure that you have a plan on how you're going to deal with your pets. You want to make sure in those things you have provisions for them," Imler said.

Officials also urge people to make plan and emergency kit.

Don't forget to include things like bottled water, clothes, blankets and medication.

The statewide tornado drill is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Here are some safety websites:

https://nema.nebraska.gov/

http://www.bereadynebraska.com/

https://www.ready.gov/

Central Plains Severe Weather Symposium and Family Weatherfest is April 1st at UNL;s Innovation Campus. Exhibits and activities go from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There is a severe weather seminar 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Come meet the Channel 8 Weather Team at the event! For more information on the day, just follow this link: Central Plains Severe Weather Symposium and Family Weatherfest.