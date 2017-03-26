Update: 20th and G fire

Lincoln fire investigators have concluded their investigation of the fire on 20th and G Friday.

While the cause of the fire is now known, it could be some time before residents are able to return to their homes.

Two days after a fire ravaged through the apartment, there still remain unanswered questions. One of them being: when will the building be livable again?

"All these people losing all these things and having to suffer so much because of one tiny incident. I mean it's really heartbreaking and sad," said Dominic Malinauskas, a neighbor.

Fire investigators say the timetable could be up to two months, but it depends on how quickly contractors can start work.

Inside that unit, were a dog and two cats.

When veterinarian Kimberly Morrow heard the news. She sprung into action.

"One of my friends came to my door and knocked, and said there was a fire right across from my apartment. And that there were animals involved, and so I just put on my boots and you know did whatever I could do to help them," says Morrow.

She performed CPR on a Black Lab named "Daisy" following the fire. Unfortunately, Daisy didn't make it. The two cats also sadly died.

"My heart goes out to all of them because there's a lot of people that live in this apartment, and I'm at a loss. I'm hoping the community will be able to take care of them," said Morrow.

The building sustained $175,000 worth of damage.

Right now, the Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.