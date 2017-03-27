Nebraska Game and Parks offers boater safety classes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering boater safety classes.

A list of boating safety classes is available at boatsafenebraska.org. The list includes six-hour classroom courses and three-hour home-study review and test courses.

The commission says people born after Dec. 31, 1985 must have successfully completed the Nebraska boating safety course in order to legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in the state.