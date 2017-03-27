Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating and fatal accident at Highway 77 and Hickman Road.

The accident happened Monday morning around 7 a.m.

Deputies say a black Ford Taurus was heading westbound on Hickman and failed to yield.

The driver was hit on the driver's side by a white car driving north on Highway 77. The Taurus then collided with a non-moving pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, 87-year-old Laverda Baehr of Hastings, Nebraska. was pronounced dead.

The driver of the white car was treated and released from Bryan Medical Center. The diver of the pickup truck was unharmed.

Highway 77 is reopened.