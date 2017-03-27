Man robs woman at gunpoint inside her home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man robs woman at gunpoint inside her home

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who robbed a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. They say she was in her apartment near 25th and J when a man forced her door open and came in with a long gun. 

Police say the victim grabbed the gun and the two struggled. They say he got away with her wallet.

