Police looking for man who assaulted woman, stole her recycling

Lincoln Police are investigating another robbery that happened Sunday night, this one around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 71-year-old woman was walking near 9th and G when an unknown man came up, yelled at her, and hit her multiple times. 

Police say he took three bags of aluminum cans she was carrying. They say he's described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, short, and heavyset.

