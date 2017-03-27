Man struck by car in Omaha died in hospital, police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Authorities say a man has died of injuries suffered when he was struck by a car in Omaha.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the eastern part of the city. Police say the man was walking across a street when the car struck him. The man wasn't in a crosswalk. Police say he died early Sunday morning at a hospital. He's been identified as 19-year-old Dylan McConeghey.