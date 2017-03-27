Passenger killed in Antelope County crash, patrol says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Passenger killed in Antelope County crash, patrol says

CLEARWATER, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a passenger has been killed in a rollover crash in Antelope County. The crash occurred on a rural road early Sunday morning, southwest of Clearwater. The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver's view of an approaching curve apparently was limited by fog. The vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled. The driver and another passenger received minor injuries. The names of all three people haven't been released. The crash is being investigated.

