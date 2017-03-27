Driver Fatally Injured in Buffalo County Crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver fatally hurt in Buffalo County crash, officials say

Driver Fatally Injured in Buffalo County Crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PLEASANTON, Neb. (AP)

Buffalo County authorities say a 51-year-old driver has been fatally injured in a car crash. The accident was reported about 2 a.m. Saturday on Nebraska Highway 10, a half mile south of Pleasanton. Authorities say Chris Avey was driving alone when his car ran off the highway into a ditch and rolled, ejecting him. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital in Kearney. Avey lived in Ravenna, Nebraska. 

