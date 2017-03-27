Rare rest stop sight in Lincoln: Hundreds of white pelicans

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb.

Migrating white pelicans apparently have found in Lincoln what they've been looking for on their way north: a well-stocked lake.

Hundreds have been resting at Capitol Beach Lake, restoring their strength for their remaining journey to summer homes in North Dakota. University of Nebraska-Lincoln bird expert Paul Johnsgard said that it's not uncommon to see this many pelicans congregating at food spots in late March, but that hasn't been the case at Capitol Beach Lake until this year.

Harvey Schwartz is vice president of the Capitol Beach community's board of directors and he says the lake was drained and deepened several years ago. It wasn't until recently that varying species of catfish were stocked with success. Schwartz thinks that abundance has attracted the winged visitors.