Family member expresses concern over missing Lincoln woman

Lincoln Police Department say Shelly Miller, 50, was last heard from Saturday afternoon.

Her sister, Christine Johnson, says she has concerns that she has been taken.

Family and neighbors are worried about the disappearance of 50-year-old Shelly Miller.

Miller was found to be missing after her home caught fire by an unattended candle in the basement Saturday afternoon.

Her neighbor Rustin Bader recalled calling 9-1-1 when he saw the smoke coming from her house.

"I saw an inordinate amount of smoke coming out of the house and called 9-1-1," Bader said. "Then went over and saw a couple flames in the basement. I hope they find her and she's okay and everything works out. It's a sad deal."

Bader, like many of his other neighbors, said the area is quiet. So is Shelly. Neighbors said she's friendly, but generally keeps to herself.

They said her 2003 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee is usually parked outside when she's home. They've said it was parked outside at some point last week, but couldn't remember when they noticed it was gone.

Family members told Lincoln Police this behavior is out of the ordinary. Shelly left her cell phone at home. They said something doesn't add up.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue searched the house several times before officials issued a missing persons report.

Lincoln Police said Monday night that they've received several leads, but are still following them. Any tips that might help find Shelly's whereabouts are encouraged. You can contact LPD at 402-441-6000.

