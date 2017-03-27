Holocaust survivor speaks at Southeast High

A survivor of one of the worst atrocities in human history, Magda Brown took the time to share her story to students Monday.

A Hungarian native, Brown took the time to share her story with students.

Magda was pushed onto a train with her family and 80 other people on June 11th 1944, her 17th birthday. Their destination? A concentration camp in Poland.

After arriving she was separated from her mother and father, who she would never see again.

Her goal in telling her story is to assure that the stories of those who suffered will never be forgotten.

Magda is a member of the Speaker Bureau of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

Although Magda's experience may be painful, she feels her story needs to be told.

It took her many years to overcome her traumatic experience.

And while she never saw her parents again, Magda did reunite with her brother in 1962.

She has since become a truly inspiring figure.