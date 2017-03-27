Underage alcohol education program educates parents and teens

Underage drinking is a problem, but one program is trying to educate parents on how to handle underage drinking and the signs of alcohol poisoning.

They were all topics of discussion at Lincoln Southeast High School Monday night.

"So we're giving parents and students the information they need to be able to identify the when somebody has had too much too drink. It's especially important this time during prom and graduation season," said coordinator Teri Vosicky.

It was all part of a program called the acute alcohol intoxication and Good Samaritan law workshop. one of the goals was to educate teens and parents on the signs of acute alcohol intoxication.

This is all part of a series of events by LPS. The next program will focus on drug use, it will be held on April 11th at 6:30 p.m.