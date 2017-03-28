Excellence in Education: Project Search Job Fair

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

A group of local students spent Monday getting a leg-up on the job search. The organization 'Nebraska VR' partnered with area businesses and schools to host job fair in Lincoln.

"It's a chance for local students, actually students from all across the state with disabilities to come and not only learn about what it's like to job search, but also learn some activities," says event organizer, Brock Wettstead.

Students ages 16 to 21 met at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott for the event. More than two hundred people participated.

The job fair was designed to give students skills training and introduce them to potential employers. Local businesses held interviews and met with students about available jobs. Students participated in hands-on training and attended career workshops.



Chris Norton was at the fair and is looking for a job. "I'm looking for a job to fit my area and my hands and skills.And that's what helps everyone around here. I've got to do my part in society... I take pride in my work.

This was the third job fair of it's kind in Nebraska, and the first of it's kind in Lincoln. Organizers want to make the job fair an annual event.