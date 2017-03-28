Temporary closures at South Coddington and West Van Dorn

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Department

Beginning Tuesday, the intersection of S. Coddington Ave. and W. Van Dorn St. will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day through Friday, March 31. The intersection will reopen completely on April 1. The closure is for tree removal and trimming to prepare for an intersection reconstruction project that will start in late April.

The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public's patience regarding this matter. For more information about the upcoming intersection reconstruction project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Craig Aldridge, Public Works and Utilities, 402-416-5349, caldridge@lincoln.ne.gov.